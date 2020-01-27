 

North Clarion Girls, ECC Boys Remain No. 1 in Jan. 27 D9Sports.com Hoop Rankings

Monday, January 27, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

Aaron Straub Terry DreihaupCLARION, Pa. (D9Sports) – The North Clarion girls and Elk County Catholic boys continue to roll along unbeaten in 2020, and because of that they continue to stay on top of the Jan. 27, 2020 D9Sports.com District 9 Basketball Rankings Powered by the Allegheny Grille of Foxburg for the fourth straight week.

(Photo: ECC’s Aaron Straub (left) and North Clarion’s Terry Dreihaup (right) have guided their squads to top spots in the Jan. 27 D9Sports.com District 9 Basketball Rankings Powered by the Allegheny Grille of Foxburg)

Both teams received 30 voting points to gain the unanimous selection as the top teams. North Clarion is now 16-0 on the season with ECC checking in at 17-0.

Closing out the top five on the girls’ side were Punxsutawney (12-3) at No. 2, St. Marys (13-3) at No. 3, Redbank Valley (14-3) at No. 4 and DuBois (10-6) at No. 5.

Rounding out the top five on the boys’ side were Coudersport (14-2) at No. 2, DuBois (13-2) at No. 3, Clarion-Limestone (14-2) at No. 4 and Ridgway (10-5) at No. 5.

See the full Top 10 at D9Sports.com


