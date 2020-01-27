North Clarion Grad Obenrader Featured on Erie News Now (Video Included)

ERIE, Pa. (D9Sports) – North Clarion graduate Tori Obenrader, a sophomore on the Gannon women’s basketball team, was featured Sunday on Erie News Now (Erie’s NBC station).

(Photo of Tori Obenrader with her mom Terri after Tori scored her 1,000th career point in high school her junior season. Terri Obenrader is the JV and assistant varsity coach for the She-Wolves and was forced into a head coach role that night when head coach Terry Dreihaup came down with an illness)

The story highlights how Obenrader came from a family that included six siblings and how that has helped shape her into one of the top players in the PSAC.

Watch the story by Erie News Now’s John Lydic.

