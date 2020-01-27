Police Release Details of Crash Involving Multiple Tractor-Trailers in Monroe Township

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have released the details of a crash involving three tractor-trailers on Interstate 80 in Monroe Township.

(Photos by Randy Bauer of Bauer Truck Repair.)

According to Clarion-based State Police, around 8:47 a.m. on Saturday, January 18, a three-vehicle crash occurred on Interstate 80 westbound at mile marker 61.4.

Police say three tractor-trailers – a 2013 Peterbilt tractor-trailer, operated by 59-year-old Jaun B. Cruz, of Woodhaven, N.Y.; a 2014 Volvo tractor-trailer operated by 38-year-old Alexei Crecuin, of Chicago, Ill.; and a 2019 Volvo tractor-trailer, operated by 59-year-old Miroslav G. Drenski, of Rosemont, Ill. – were traveling in the left lane when Cruz’s truck jackknifed and exited the roadway on the north berm. Cruz’s vehicle then continued up an embankment and struck a tree before sliding back toward the roadway.

According to police, the trailer of Cruz’s vehicle was still on the roadway, and the front right side of Crecuin’s vehicle struck it. The impact caused Crecuin’s vehicle to jackknife and exit the road on the south berm, where it struck a concrete barrier. The front end of Cruz’s vehicle then struck the trailer of Crecuin’s vehicle, which caused the trailer of Drenski’s vehicle to strike the trailer of Cruz’s vehicle.

Police say all three drivers were using seat belts.

Crecuin and Drenski were not injured.

Clarion Hospital Ambulance transported Cruz to Clarion Hospital for suspected minor injuries.

Cruz was charged with a traffic violation.

The above report was released on Sunday, January 26, 2020.

