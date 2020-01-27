Sex Offender Arrested for Megan’s Law Violation in Strattanville

STRATTANVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police say a sex offender living in Strattanville was arrested for a Megan’s Law violation on Sunday.

Clarion-based State Police said 47-year-old Josh Sandoval was arrested on a warrant out of Ohio for a Megan’s Law violation.

Police say troopers made entry into Sandoval’s home around 8:14 a.m. and found him in his bedroom.

According to Trooper Doverspike, Sandoval was then transported to the Clarion Hospital and admitted; however, no further information was released on why he was taken to the hospital.

According to the Pennsylvania Megan’s Law website, Sandoval was convicted of abduction on June 27, 2011, in Ohio.

His registration in Pennsylvania began on August 5, 2019.

According to the Ohio Megan’s Law website, Sandoval previously resided in Columbus, Ohio, and is currently listed as non-compliant.

The information provided on this site regarding Megan’s Law offenders is intended for community safety purposes only and should not be used to threaten, intimidate, or harass.

Pennsylvania’s General Assembly has determined public safety will be enhanced by making information about registered sexual offenders available to the public through the internet. Knowledge whether a person is a registered sexual offender could be a significant factor in protecting yourself, your family members, or persons in your care from recidivist acts by registered sexual offenders. Public access to information about registered sexual offenders is intended solely as a means of public protection.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.