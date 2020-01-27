SPONSORED: The Korner Restaurant Offers Chili Dog Special Today
RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Korner Restaurant is offering a Chili Dog special on Monday, January 27.
Mark your calendar and make sure to stop in at the Korner Restaurant for these delicious upcoming specials:
- Tuesday, January 28th – Haluski
- Wednesday, January 29th – Chicken Over Biscuits
- Thursday, January 30th – Spaghetti, Lasagna, Chicken Parmesan, or Roast Beef
- Friday, January 31st- Fish, Shrimp, or Ribeye
Don’t forget about dessert. Fresh Homemade pies and deserts are baked daily.
Korner Restaurant is located at 626 Lawsonham Road, Rimersburg, PA 16248.
