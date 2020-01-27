Upcoming Events at Penn State DuBois Campus
DUBOIS, Pa. –There is always something exciting happening at Penn State DuBois.
Below are upcoming events that are open to the public. Most are free to attend.
January 28 – Blood Drive Benefiting THON – 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
January 28 – Chris Singleton – Forgiveness and Racial Reconciliation Lecturer – Hiller Auditorium – 7:00 pm
Chris Singleton is a former professional baseball player drafted by the Chicago Cubs, and a man on a greater mission than just hitting home runs. He is an inspirational speaker that has been featured on ESPN’s E:60, Sports Illustrated magazine, USA Today, and more. His mother, Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, was murdered along with eight other victims at Mother Emanuel AME church in Downtown Charleston, South Carolina on June 17th, 2015, by a racist white supremacist. Chris inspired his city and the nation by him forgiving the young man who murdered his mother and stating that “Love is stronger than hate.” Chris inspires his audiences of all ages through teaching the power of forgiveness and his personal experiences of adversity at such a young age. After hearing Chris speak, you will feel inspired to love more, do more, and treat others the way you want to be treated.
January 31 – THON Basket Bingo – Hiller Student Union – 6:00 p.m.
Help students raise money for THON at Basket Bingo.
February 4 – True Black History Museum – Penn State DuBois Library – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.; lecture at 12:00 p.m.
The True Black History Museum is a traveling museum that teaches True Black history through the use of rare and authentic artifacts. They are committed to preserving the history of African-Americans, and to teaching others of the many great contributions that African-Americans have made to mankind. The True Black History Museum has been viewed by over 50,000 people throughout the United States.
February 8 – Fruit Tree Pruning Workshop – DEF 204 – 1:30 p.m.
This event is hosted by Clearfield County Conservation District, providing public education about proper fruit tree pruning for backyard gardeners.
Contact Info: Clearfield County Conservation District, (814) 765-2629
February 13 – THON Send-Off Dinner and Hair Auction – Hiller Student Union – 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Please join us for our 6th annual THON Dancer Send Off Spaghetti Dinner! There will be a silent auction, a hair auction, and dinner. Support our dancers before they leave for the 46 hour Dance MaraTHON! Be ready to bid!
Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; 6:00 p.m. Kickoff Cost: $5.00 PSU DuBois student, $15.00 Single, $25.00 Couple (2 tickets – buy 2 save money) For questions, please call: 814-375-4760 or email auw695@psu.edu
March 24 – Wayne Hoffman – Mentalist – Hiller Auditorium – 7:00 p.m.
Multi-award winning performer Wayne Hoffman is recognized as one of the top mentalists in the world. He currently tours the world with his stage show “Mind Candy”. Wayne’ s show is a high-energy presentation that involves body language, human behavior, and visual magic that will make your head explode. The audience experiences seemingly supernatural phenomena in a fun and upbeat way. Wayne continues to be acknowledged as one of the top speakers in his field and wows audiences with his combination of magic and psychology.
March 25 – Career Fair – Multi-Purpose Building Gymnasium – 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Network with local and regional employers that are currently hiring. Bring copies of your resume and wear professional clothing. Visit https://dubois.psu.edu/careerfair for a list of participating employers.
