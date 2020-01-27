Winnifred L. “Winnie” Barrett, age 70, of New Bethlehem, passed away early Saturday morning, January 25, 2020, at Sugar Creek Rest in Worthington.

Born October 2, 1949, in Clarion, she was the daughter of the late Henry P. and Betty Williams.

Winnie was a graduate of Clarion High School and earned a BS degree from Clarion State College.

She married Dalton R. Barrett on January 17, 1969, and he preceded her in death on September 25, 2007.

Winnie was a substitute teacher for the Redbank Valley High School and Clarion Area High School.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Clarion, Clarion Chapter #267 of the Order of the Eastern Star, and a past member of the New Bethlehem Lions Club.

Winnie was a past president of the New Bethlehem Volunteer Fire Company Fire Police and Ladies Auxiliary, past head of the fire company trustees, and was a member of the State Fire Police Association.

Survivors include two sons: Michael Paul Barrett and his wife, Stephanie, of Chicora and Scott Christopher Barrett and his wife, Cathleen, of New Bethlehem; four grandchildren: Makayla, Emily, Zackary, and Olivia; a sister in law, Janeen Barrett, of Punxsutawney and numerous cousins.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel, 233 Penn Street, New Bethlehem.

An Eastern Star service will be held at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home chapel with a Firemen’s Service to follow at 8 p.m.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020, in the funeral home chapel with Reverend Ryan Lucas officiating.

Interment will follow in the New Bethlehem Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Winnifred L. “Winnie” Barrett to the New Bethlehem Volunteer Fire Company, 425 Arch Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242 or online at www.newbethlehemfire.com/donations.

Online condolences may be sent to Winnie’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.