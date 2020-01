Your daily sports update.

(Photo courtesy of Pittsburg Pirates)

Outfielder Starling Marte was traded from the Pittsburgh Pirates to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday for two prospects and $250,000 in international signing bonus pool money.

Starling Marte left his mark in eight seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Who are the prospects the Pirates got in return for Starling Marte?

Big league players, managers and fans might be hearing a lot more from umpires this season.

LeBron James, in his first public reaction to the death of Kobe Bryant, said he will take on the legacy of the Lakers great as his own responsibility.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.