Today – A slight chance of drizzle and flurries before noon, then a chance of rain and snow showers between noon and 3pm, then a slight chance of snow showers after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 33. Northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 33. Calm wind.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. Calm wind.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Calm wind.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Saturday – A chance of snow showers before noon, then a chance of rain and snow showers between noon and 2pm, then a chance of rain showers after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers before 8pm, then a chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday – Rain and snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Monday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44.

