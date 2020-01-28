Betty M. Culbertson, 85, of Chambersburg, Pa. and formerly of Franklin, Pa., passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020, at Chambers Pointe.

Born June 30, 1934, in Butler, PA, she was a daughter of the late Chester Lee and Edna Mae Reichart McKindree. Her beloved husband, James C. Culbertson, whom she married on December 28, 1953, preceded her in death in 2017.

Betty was a 1952 graduate of Rocky Grove High School in Franklin, Pa.

She was employed as a nurse’s aide and receptionist at several medical facilities in the area but most recently at Franklin Medical Group until her retirement in 1990.

She was a former member of the North Street Church of Christ in Butler, Pa. and Rocky Grove Avenue Presbyterian Church in Franklin, Pa.

She served on the Valley Grove School Board for 32 years, and the Joint Board of the Venango County Vo-Tech School.

She was a member of the Nursery Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star for over 50 years, and Past Worthy Matron.

She was also a member of the Venango County Republican Committee.

Betty was active in several local card clubs. She enjoyed cooking Masonic dinners with friends and going on Masonic trips with her husband.

She was family-oriented and ran “The Culbertson hotel” with great pride.

She is survived by two children, Mark Allen Culbertson (Karen) of Omaha, Ne., and Paula Ann Baldwin (Glen) of Chambersburg, Pa.; four grandchildren, Gloria Goodenberger (Andrew) of Omaha, Ne., Grace Culbertson of Omaha, Ne., Julie Baldwin of Orlando, Fl., and Kevin Baldwin (Caitlyn) of Winchester, Va.; four great-grandchildren, Presley, Phillip, Theodore, and Kaerik.

Services will be private and at the family’s convenience.

Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, Pa.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.