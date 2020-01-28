Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cheeseburger Pockets

Serve this quick and delicious recipe with a side of french fries!

Cheeseburger Pockets

Ingredients

1/2 pound ground beef

1 tablespoon chopped onion

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

1 – 12 oz. tube refrigerated buttermilk biscuits

5 slices process American cheese

Directions

~Preheat oven to 400°. In a large skillet, cook beef, onion, salt, and pepper over medium heat until meat is no longer pink; drain and cool.

~Place two biscuits overlapping on a floured surface; roll out into a 5-inch oval. Place about 1/4 cup of meat mixture on one side. Fold a cheese slice to fit over meat mixture. Fold dough over filling; press edges with a fork to seal. Repeat with remaining biscuits, meat mixture and cheese.

~Place on a greased baking sheet. Prick tops with a fork. Bake 10 minutes or until golden brown.

