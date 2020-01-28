 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cheeseburger Pockets

Tuesday, January 28, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

Serve this quick and delicious recipe with a side of french fries!

Cheeseburger Pockets

Ingredients

1/2 pound ground beef
1 tablespoon chopped onion
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
1 – 12 oz. tube refrigerated buttermilk biscuits
5 slices process American cheese

Directions

~Preheat oven to 400°. In a large skillet, cook beef, onion, salt, and pepper over medium heat until meat is no longer pink; drain and cool.

~Place two biscuits overlapping on a floured surface; roll out into a 5-inch oval. Place about 1/4 cup of meat mixture on one side. Fold a cheese slice to fit over meat mixture. Fold dough over filling; press edges with a fork to seal. Repeat with remaining biscuits, meat mixture and cheese.

~Place on a greased baking sheet. Prick tops with a fork. Bake 10 minutes or until golden brown.


