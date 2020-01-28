Clearfield Grad Janocko Promoted to WR Coach for Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS (D9Sports) – Clearfield graduate Andrew Janocko was promoted to wide receivers coach of the Minnesota Vikings Monday.

(Photo: Janocko with his parents in 2018. Submitted photo)

This will be the sixth season for Janocko with the Vikings and his eighth in the NFL. He spent the past three seasons as Minnesota’s assistant offensive line coach after spending two years as a quality control offensive coach for the Vikings.

Janocko was also an offensive assistant with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2012 and 2013 and served two coaching seasons in college football as well first as a Graduate Assistant at FBS Rutgers and then as the quarterbacks coach at NCAA Division Division II Mercyhurst.

The son of Clearfield head coach Tim Janocko, Andrew Janocko was a star with the Bison leading Clearfield to a pair of District 9 Class 3A championships as the quarterback.

Moving on to the University of Pittsburgh, Andrew Janocko was a 3-year letter winner at Pitt and served as a backup QB and holder on special teams. He spent his first two seasons as a walk-on before earning a scholarship his final two seasons and was a three-time member of the Big East All-Academic Team, he graduated from Pitt in 2010 with a degree in history and minor in political science.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.