Family Speaks Out Ahead of Hearing for Franklin Man Accused in Death of Danny Kulling

FRANKLIN, Pa. (ETY) – A hearing for a Franklin man accused in the death of Danny Kulling (pictured above), who was found dead in the Allegheny River in 2018, will be held this afternoon. Kulling’s family plans to be in the courtroom.

Court documents indicate a rule to show cause hearing regarding a pretrial motion for a Writ of Habeas Corpus in the case of 23-year-old Eric Francis Beichner, of Franklin, is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28.

Beichner is accused in the death of Daniel “Danny” Kulling II in “an apparent drug deal gone wrong.” He faces a first-degree felony count of criminal homicide.

On June 13, 2019, he entered a plea of not guilty.

He remains lodged in the Venango County Jail with bail denied.

The hearing will be for the consideration of a pretrial motion for a writ of habeas corpus. The writ contends Beichner’s statements should not be admissible in court until the Commonwealth is able to show that Kulling’s death was most likely the result of criminal activity based on other evidence.

Many of Kulling’s family members plan to attend the hearing, but their stance isn’t necessarily what most people might expect.

According to Tabatha McMurdy, Kulling’s cousin and the spokesperson for the family, the family isn’t convinced Beichner killed Kulling.

“We very strongly want justice for Danny, but our thing is, we feel this is not the truth, and this is not the person that should be sitting in jail,” McMurdy told exploreClarion.com.

“We feel that the ones who actually did this are walking free, and that’s not right at all. It just doesn’t add up, and I feel like we’re being cheated, and Danny is being cheated of justice….We are so anxious for this hearing.”

McMurdy said they aren’t giving up.

“We want people to know we’re not going to give up. We will keep going, and we will fight tooth and nail for justice for Danny.”

