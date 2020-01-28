Featured Local Job: Facilities Manager

Clarion Forest VNA is now hiring for a Full-Time Facilities Manager.

This individual would be responsible for assuring routine maintenance of owned and rented properties, assist the CEO in requesting bids for construction projects, supervise maintenance/housekeeping contractors and supply room assistant, and function as coordinator for ordering, distributing and monitoring usage of all clinical supplies.

Qualifications:

Knowledge of building maintenance needs and safety issues

Ability to deal with people in a calm and pleasant manner

Must be able to read and write legibly

Ability to prioritize importance of communications received

Ability to complete work in an accurate and timely manner

Ability to work well with other people as well as independently

Highly organized individual a plus

Medium – High level of computer experience a must

Experience in general office work highly preferred

High school graduate or equivalent

Applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Rd, Clarion, PA, 16214 or via email to hrinfo@cfvna.org.

For more information please contact Human Resources at 814-297-8400. EOE

