Featured Local Job: Facilities Manager
Tuesday, January 28, 2020 @ 03:01 PM
Clarion Forest VNA is now hiring for a Full-Time Facilities Manager.
This individual would be responsible for assuring routine maintenance of owned and rented properties, assist the CEO in requesting bids for construction projects, supervise maintenance/housekeeping contractors and supply room assistant, and function as coordinator for ordering, distributing and monitoring usage of all clinical supplies.
Qualifications:
- Knowledge of building maintenance needs and safety issues
- Ability to deal with people in a calm and pleasant manner
- Must be able to read and write legibly
- Ability to prioritize importance of communications received
- Ability to complete work in an accurate and timely manner
- Ability to work well with other people as well as independently
- Highly organized individual a plus
- Medium – High level of computer experience a must
- Experience in general office work highly preferred
- High school graduate or equivalent
Applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Rd, Clarion, PA, 16214 or via email to hrinfo@cfvna.org.
For more information please contact Human Resources at 814-297-8400. EOE
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.