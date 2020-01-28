 

Featured Local Job: Facilities Manager

Tuesday, January 28, 2020 @ 03:01 PM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Clarion Forest VNA is now hiring for a Full-Time Facilities Manager.

This individual would be responsible for assuring routine maintenance of owned and rented properties, assist the CEO in requesting bids for construction projects, supervise maintenance/housekeeping contractors and supply room assistant, and function as coordinator for ordering, distributing and monitoring usage of all clinical supplies.

Qualifications:

  • Knowledge of building maintenance needs and safety issues
  • Ability to deal with people in a calm and pleasant manner
  • Must be able to read and write legibly
  • Ability to prioritize importance of communications received
  • Ability to complete work in an accurate and timely manner
  • Ability to work well with other people as well as independently
  • Highly organized individual a plus
  • Medium – High level of computer experience a must
  • Experience in general office work highly preferred
  • High school graduate or equivalent

Applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Rd, Clarion, PA, 16214 or via email to hrinfo@cfvna.org.

For more information please contact Human Resources at 814-297-8400. EOE


