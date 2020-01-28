Featured Local Job: Truck & Trailer Specialist

Barber Trucking, Inc. has a rewarding career opportunity for a full-time Truck & Trailer Specialist, based out of their Brookville, PA terminal.

As a Truck & Trailer Specialist, you would be responsible for performing preventative maintenance per our company policy, as well as performing repairs on trucks, trailers, and other equipment.

They offer many benefits at Barber’s, which include:

Low cost Health, Dental & Vision Insurance

Vacation & Holiday Pay

401k with annual company match

WEEKLY direct deposit

Low-cost uniforms

Job Security

A place to call HOME!

If you are looking to work for a small, family-owned and operated company, where we are committed to safety, then Barber Trucking is the company for you!

Requirements:

Current driver’s license

Preferred but not required:

Successful completion of Diesel Mechanic vocational technical school or equivalent experience

Current commercial driver’s license

Possession of own tools

Contact them today at 814-913-1565, or stop in to fill out an application.

