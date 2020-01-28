Keystone Hosts Karns City Boys on Laurel Eye Clinic High School Basketball w/First Place in KSAC South on the Line

KNOX, Pa. (D9Sports) – First place in the KSAC South will on the line when Keystone hosts Karns City Tuesday night, and EYT Media/D9Sports.com has all the action covered on Laurel Eye Clinic High School Basketball.

(Photo: Chase Beighley of Karns City (left) and Troy Johnson of Keystone right (right) lead their teams in action Tuesday night on Laurel Eye Clinic High School Basketball on exploreClarion.com and D9Sports.com)

Tip-off is set for approximately 7:30 p.m. or 15 to 20 minutes after the junior varsity game. The Kerle Tire Pregame Show from Keystone High School will start at 7 p.m.

Mike Kalinowski and Chris Rossetti will have the call of the game with Rossetti also handling the pre- and post-game interviews.

Rossetti will then be joined by Jess Quinn for another edition of The Coach and The Scribe powered by the Rehab Centre with six locations serving you including in Clarion, Brookville and Kittanning. The Rehab Centre, chiropractors caring for health.

Both teams come into the game 5-1 in the KSAC South with Keystone standing at 14-2 overall and Karns City at 11-6.

The Panthers won the meeting in December at Karns City go away, 71-41, but are coming off their first loss since the opening day of the season when they dropped a 43-29 decision to Clarion Friday night.

Karns City ended a two-game slide with a come-from-behind 67-61 win over Redbank Valley Friday night.

Keystone is a balanced offense led by Troy Johnson (12.8 ppg), Marc Rearick (8.1 ppg), Isaak Jones (8.1 ppg), Brandon Pierce (7.9 ppg) and Andrew Lauer (7.7 ppg).

Karns City’s offense starts with Chase Beighley, the leading scorer in District 9 at 25.4 ppg. Beighley has scored 30 or more points four times this year including in each of his last three games (30, 34 and 30).

Ethan McElroy is adding 11.0 ppg while freshman Micah Rupp scores at an 8.9 ppg pace and also hits the boards strong for the Gremlins.

HOW TO LISTEN

Fans can listen to the game live on exploreClarion.com. Go straight to the exploreClarion website to access the player story and the player will work on any mobile device (You may need to hit the play button in order to get the stream to play), or click here to listen.

The following local sponsors have signed on to make this year’s Laurel Eye Clinic Games of the Week possible all season long:

