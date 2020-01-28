Local Man Injured in Suspected DUI Crash in Washington Township

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was rushed to UPMC Northwest following a suspected DUI crash in Washington Township on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, around 3:28 p.m. on Sunday, January 26, 30-year-old Joshua J. Fair, of Emlenton, was operating a 2013 Hyundai, traveling south on State Route 208, just south of Nebraska Road in Washington Township, Clarion County.

Police say Fair failed to negotiate a right curve in the roadway, and the vehicle left the roadway on the eastern berm and then struck two trees.

Fair suffered injuries of unknown severity and was transported to UPMC Northwest by Clarion Hospital Ambulance.

He was not using a seat belt.

According to police, through the course of the investigation, it was found that Fair was believed to be under the influence of unknown illegal drugs.

Charges related to the crash are pending blood test results.

