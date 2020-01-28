 

Mildred E. Park

Tuesday, January 28, 2020 @ 07:01 PM

Posted by Jill McDermott

parkMildred E. Park, 90, of Rt. 36 Brookville, PA passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on January 28, 2020, at the Penn Highlands Hospital in Brookville, Pa.

She was born on January 1, 1930, in Stanton, PA, the daughter of Herman Campbell and Esma Coy Campbell.

On March 24, 1951, she married the love of her life, Robert E. Park in Valier, Pa. He preceded her in death on November 18, 2000.

Milly worked for the Brookville Glove Factory and was a homemaker.

She was a member of the Brookville Church of Christ, loved talking with her friends, shopping, and especially baking, enjoyed being outdoors working in her yard, cutting the grass, raking leaves, and tending to her flowers, but what Milly loved most was spending time with her family and her Grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter Sandy Wyatt (husband Steve) of Greeley, Co., son Chuck Park (wife Robin) of Brookville, Pa., daughter Bev Mumford (husband Gary) of Corsica, Pa., and son Greg Park (wife Mary) of Brookville, Pa., brothers Wayne Campbell (wife Glennie) Cliff Campbell (wife Betty) both of Brookville, Pa., sister Janet Allshouse of Kittanning, Pa., 11 Grandchildren, 12 Great-Grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Milly is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Sister Helen Popson, Infant sister Shirley Campbell, and brother Gene Campbell.

The family of Mildred E. Park will receive friends at the Peterson Funeral Home, 153 Jefferson St. Brookville, PA on Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and also on Friday, January 31, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a service to follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will be in the St. John’s Cemetery (Windy Hill) in Rose Twp., Jefferson Co., Pa.

Upon request of the family, memorial donations in Milly’s memory may be made to the Brookville Church of Christ – 20 Hughey Rd. Brookville, Pa. 15825, or to the wishes of the Donor’s choice.


