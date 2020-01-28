 

Monday’s District 9 Basketball Scores

Tuesday, January 28, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

Jan. 27 basketball scores.

BOYS

KSAC

Clarion 46, Moniteau 44

MOSHANNON VALLEY LEAGUE

West Branch 70, Curwensville 50

NON-CONFERENCE

Kane 56, Otto-Eldred 46
Bradford 56, Brockway 26
DuBois 68, Bellefonte 37
Ridgway 54, Clarion-Limestone 38
Smethport 46, Sheffield 44
Bucktail 58, Northern Potter 53
Portville (N.Y.) 51, Oswayo Valley 49

GIRLS

D9 LEAGUE

Punxsutawney 69, Elk County Catholic 34

NTL

Galeton 38, Oswayo Valley 32
Otto-Eldred 42, Cameron County 28
Port Allegany 53, Smethport 15
Coudersport 44, Northern Potter 21

NON-CONFERENCE

Moniteau 50, Venango Catholic 27
Clearfield 34, Curwensville 33
Union 46, Cranberry 44
A-C Valley 41, Karns City 38, 2 overtimes
Brockway 47, Kane 38
Tidioute Charter 50, Forest Area 23
North Clarion 66, Johnsonburg 26
Keystone 60, Clarion-Limestone 42


