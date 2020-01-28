Monday’s District 9 Basketball Scores

Jan. 27 basketball scores.

BOYS

KSAC

Clarion 46, Moniteau 44

MOSHANNON VALLEY LEAGUE

West Branch 70, Curwensville 50

NON-CONFERENCE

Kane 56, Otto-Eldred 46

Bradford 56, Brockway 26

DuBois 68, Bellefonte 37

Ridgway 54, Clarion-Limestone 38

Smethport 46, Sheffield 44

Bucktail 58, Northern Potter 53

Portville (N.Y.) 51, Oswayo Valley 49

GIRLS

D9 LEAGUE

Punxsutawney 69, Elk County Catholic 34

NTL

Galeton 38, Oswayo Valley 32

Otto-Eldred 42, Cameron County 28

Port Allegany 53, Smethport 15

Coudersport 44, Northern Potter 21

NON-CONFERENCE

Moniteau 50, Venango Catholic 27

Clearfield 34, Curwensville 33

Union 46, Cranberry 44

A-C Valley 41, Karns City 38, 2 overtimes

Brockway 47, Kane 38

Tidioute Charter 50, Forest Area 23

North Clarion 66, Johnsonburg 26

Keystone 60, Clarion-Limestone 42

