Monday’s District 9 Basketball Scores
Jan. 27 basketball scores.
BOYS
KSAC
Clarion 46, Moniteau 44
MOSHANNON VALLEY LEAGUE
West Branch 70, Curwensville 50
NON-CONFERENCE
Kane 56, Otto-Eldred 46
Bradford 56, Brockway 26
DuBois 68, Bellefonte 37
Ridgway 54, Clarion-Limestone 38
Smethport 46, Sheffield 44
Bucktail 58, Northern Potter 53
Portville (N.Y.) 51, Oswayo Valley 49
GIRLS
D9 LEAGUE
Punxsutawney 69, Elk County Catholic 34
NTL
Galeton 38, Oswayo Valley 32
Otto-Eldred 42, Cameron County 28
Port Allegany 53, Smethport 15
Coudersport 44, Northern Potter 21
NON-CONFERENCE
Moniteau 50, Venango Catholic 27
Clearfield 34, Curwensville 33
Union 46, Cranberry 44
A-C Valley 41, Karns City 38, 2 overtimes
Brockway 47, Kane 38
Tidioute Charter 50, Forest Area 23
North Clarion 66, Johnsonburg 26
Keystone 60, Clarion-Limestone 42
