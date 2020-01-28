Police Release Details of Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in Oil City

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of an incident where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Oil City earlier this month.

According to a report released on Monday, January 27, to exploreClarion.com by Chief David Ragon, of the Oil City Police Department, a pedestrian-involved crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 14, on Center Street.

The report states Chief Ragon was traveling in his police vehicle, heading east on Center Street just over the trailhead tracks when he saw a 2011 Silver Nissan Pathfinder, operated by Jeffrey Fleeger, of Oil City, that had stopped to turn left into the city parking lot number nine from Center Street. As the vehicle was turning into the lot, it stopped abruptly, and as Chief Ragon approached, he saw through the rear window of the vehicle that a pedestrian, identified as Emily Drelick-Spetz, of Oil City, had stopped in front of it with her hands on the hood.

According to the report, the Pathfinder then attempted to go around Drelick-Spetz, and she moved in the same direction as the vehicle, and then began to walk toward the driver’s side of the vehicle. Chief Ragon then lost sight of Drelick-Spetz and saw the Pathfinder go forward and move up and down and heard screaming. He then realized Drelick-Spetz had been struck and activated his lights, pulled off the road, and radioed for Rescue 7.

Chief Ragon then proceeded to the middle of the westbound lane of Center Street, where the vehicle had stopped, and Drelick-Spetz was on the ground, screaming and holding her left leg in the air. The report notes Fleeger had exited his vehicle and was near Drelick-Spetz, and other individuals were checking on her. Chief Ragon spoke to Drelick-Spetz, and she allegedly stated both of her legs were hurt and was screaming in pain.

Rescue 7 then arrived at the scene and began to assist Drelick-Spetz, who was lying in the middle of the westbound lane of Center Street.

According to the report, Drelick-Spretz stated she was walking on the sidewalk and was attempting to cross Center Street from the north side to the south side of the street and had made it a couple of feet onto the roadway when the Nissan turned toward her. She noted she looked at the driver and noticed he was looking down and stopped just before she was struck at the front of the vehicle. She then moved to go around, and the vehicle moved, as well. She then began walking down towards the driver’s side of the vehicle when she said the vehicle moved slightly, and her knees caught the corner of the front bumper and fell, which was when the vehicle began to move again and went over her legs. The vehicle then stopped abruptly again.

The report notes Drelick-Spretz was left lying on the ground with her right leg still under the driver’s side door and her left leg in the air.

Chief Ragon also spoke to Fleeger, who allegedly stated he “didn’t know he hit her.” The report notes Fleeger appeared shaken but was able to retrieve his driver’s license and owner’s information.

One witness at the scene did not see the actual crash but responded just after it occurred.

The report also notes the area where the incident occurred does not have a crosswalk for pedestrians.

Drelick-Spetz was stabilized by EMS and transported by Community Ambulance to UPMC Northwest, where she was flown by LifeFlight to UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Chief Ragon spoke to Fleeger about what occurred. Fleeger allegedly stated he was in the left lane and had stopped to turn left into the lot and saw a person in a vehicle at the stop sign on Plummer Street wave, and he began to turn. He said he did not see the pedestrian prior to the turn, but saw her out of the corner of his eye as he started to turn, and stopped. He said he then turned his steering wheel right and away from the girl, but lost sight of her, and then felt his vehicle go over something. He reported he then stopped again and got out to check on her, and other people began to arrive.

Fleeger allegedly said after having time to think about the incident, he believed when he saw the person in the car wave him on that the person may have been waving to the pedestrian to cross the street, but he did not see her prior to the turn.

