Ridgway Boys’ Start Game on 17-0 Run and Beat C-L

RIDGWAY, Pa. (D9Sports) – In the AML Highlight Game, Ridgway raced out to a 17-0 lead on its way to a 54-38 win over visiting Clarion-Limestone.

(Photo: Zack Zameroski of Ridgway. Photo by Jared Bakaysa of JB Graphics. See more of Bakaysa’s work here)

The Elkers led 19-3 at the end of the first quarter thanks to the early run with Zack Zameroski scoring nine of his 13 points in the opening eight minutes and built the lead to 30-13 at halftime.

Dan Park ended up leading Ridgway with 17 points, including eight in the fourth quarter, with Matt Dush scoring 12 points.

Ridgway’s defense, meanwhile, held newly minted 1,000-point scorer Hayden Callen to a season-low five points, the first time the junior has been held in single digits this season.

Deion Deas led the Lions with 13 points with Curvin Goheen adding nine and Jordan Hesdon seven.

RIDGWAY 54, CLARION-LIMESTONE 38

Score by Quarters

C-L 3 10 9 16 – 38

Ridgway 19 11 12 12 – 54

CLARION-LIMESTONE – 38

Deion Deas 4 4-5 13, Mitch Knepp 0 2-4 2, Jordan Hesdon 3 0-0 7, Curvin Goheen 4 1-2 9, Hayden Callen 2 0-0 5, Kaden Park 1 0-3 2, Braden Rankin 0 0-0 0, Hayden Siegel 0 0-0 0, Peter Rickard 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 7-14 38.

RIDGWAY – 54

Matt Dush 5 2-3 12, Domenic Allegretto 2 0-0 4, RJ Miller 0 0-0 0, Drew Young 1 0-0 2, Alex Bon 3 0-0 6, Zack Zameroski 6 1-1 13, Dan Park 7 3-4 17, Dominic Gaudino 0 0-0 0, Austin Geitner 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 6-8 54.

Three-pointers: C-L 3 (Deas, Hesdon, Callen).

