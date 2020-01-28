Say What?!: Lighthouse Keeper Had to Wait Two Months to Collect Lottery Jackpot

BRITISH COLUMBIA – A British Columbia man said he had to wait two months to collect his lottery jackpot of over $700,000.00 because he couldn’t get leave from his job as a lighthouse keeper.

Ivan Dubinsky told the British Columbia Lottery Corp. he buys his tickets online because he has to be present at the lighthouse near Port Hardy to perform duties including keeping the lighthouse grounds and sending weather reports to marine vessels and aircraft.

