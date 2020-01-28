SPONSORED: Check Out All of the Trailer Models Offered at J&J Trailers
Find the perfect trailer to fit your needs at J&J Trailers and Equipment Sales!
With over 40 Trailers in stock at all times, J&J is sure to have the perfect trailer for you in stock! Don’t have what you’re looking for? Trailers can easily be ordered to fit your specifications!
Mention this article to receive 10% off any trailer of your choice! Remember, shop local and always choose QUALITY over QUANTITY! Check below to see what J&J has to offer:
Enclosed Cargo Trailers:
J&J Trailers and Equipment Sales stocks many enclosed cargo trailers of all different sizes. Sizes include 6×12, 7×14, 7×16, and 8×20. Ramp Rear Doors and Barn Doors are available! Tandem and Single Axles. Many different interior height options, including 12” Extra Height! Contractor Packages are also available! Why go anywhere else when the cargo trailer you need is at J&J Trailers and Equipment Sales!
Equipment Trailers:
Whether you’re hauling Cars, Trucks, Skid Steers, Tractors, or any other heavy equipment, J&J has the trailer for you! Models include Deck Overs, Car Haulers, Angle Iron Landscape Trailers, and Skid Steer Trailers from 7000#-10000# GVWR!
Utility and Aluminum Trailers:
J&J offers a wide range of utility trailers, from aluminum to steel. Sizes include 5×10, 6×12, and 6×14. Mostly single axles are available. However, there are a few tandem axles as well! Models include Steel Sided Trailers, Angle Iron’s, and Aluminum Utilities.
Dump Trailers:
Dump Trailers are multi-purpose trailers that can be used to haul gravel, mulch, heavy equipment, and much more! With sizes available such as 5×8, 6×10, and 6×12 and GVWR’s of 5000#, 7000#, 9990#, and 12,000#, J&J is sure to have the perfect dump trailer for you!
To learn more about J&J Feeds and Needs and J&J Trailers and Equipment, visit their https://www.jandjfeedsandneeds.com or https://jjtrailersales.com/, their Feeds and Needs Facebook page, or their Trailers and Equipment Facebook page.
J&J Feeds and Needs locations:
19821 Paint Boulevard
Shippenville, PA
Phone: 814-226-6066
135 Allegheny Boulevard
Brookville, PA
Phone: 814-849-0535
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.