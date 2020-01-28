State Police Calls: Harassment, Corruption of Minors, Disorderly Conduct, PFA Violations

CLARION CO., Pa. (ETY) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Harassment in Clarion Township

According to police, around 1:00 a.m. on January 19, a known 19-year-old Clarion man was reported to be thrown out of a college party on South 5th Avenue in Clarion Township.

He was then found to be under the influence of alcohol in public and under the legal age to be consuming alcohol.

Corruption of Minors in Beaver Township

Clarion-based State Police are investigating a corruption of minors incident involving a six-year-old Knox boy that allegedly occurred between December 1, 2019, and January 17, 2020, at a location on Shettler Road in Beaver Township.

Disorderly Conduct in Monroe Township

Clarion-based State Police responded to a known 27-year-old Rimersburg man on Interstate 80 in Monroe Township with an active 302 warrant around 8:33 p.m. on January 19.

Police say the man was taken into custody and transported to Clarion Psychiatric Center.

PFA Violation in Clarion Township

According to police, around 2:20 p.m. on Monday, January 27, a known 39-year-old New Bethlehem woman reported a Protection From Abuse (PFA) order violation at a location on 5th Avenue in Clarion Township.

PFA Violation in Elk Township

Clarion-based State Police are investigating a possible Protection From Abuse (PFA) order violation by electronic means that allegedly occurred at a location on Soap Fat Road in Elk Township around 2:30 p.m. on January 14.

Harassment in Toby Township

Around 1:24 a.m. on Monday, January 27, Clarion-based State Police received a call regarding a domestic altercation that had already occurred at a location on Walker Farm Road in Toby Township.

Troopers arrived at the scene and discovered a woman had allegedly slapped her husband, a known 43-year-old Clarion man, in the face stemming from an argument over the ownership of an iPad.

Police note charges are not being filed due to the victim refusing to cooperate with the investigation.

