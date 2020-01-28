Verdill Steal, Layup with Nine Seconds Left Lifts Clarion Boys Past Moniteau

CLARION, Pa. (D9Sports) – Beau Verdill’s steal and layup nine seconds left gave Clarion a 46-44 win over visiting Moniteau.

(Photo of Clarion’s Beau Verdill, who’s layup with nine seconds left gave Clarion the win over Moniteau. Photo by Mary Rearick)

The Bobcats trailed 44-43 following a missed free throw by Moniteau’s Gage Neal with just over 30 seconds to play.

On its ensuing possession, Josh Craig got an open look from 3-point range with about 12 seconds left from the left corner that was just a little bit strong.

Kyle Pry grabbed the rebounds for Moniteau but had his pass to the corner intercepted by Verdill, who was standing right next to the basket. Verdill then laid the ball up and in to give Clarion a 45-44 lead.

Following a timeout, Moniteau’s Ethan McDeavitt dribbled the ball off his knee out of bounds in front of the scorers’ table.

Forced to foul, the Warriors hacked Cal German, who made the first free throw with 3.9 seconds left but missed the second one.

But Pry’s contested 3-pointer from just across midcourt came up short to give Clarion the two-point win.

The game was close throughout with Clarion leading 16-14 at halftime and Moniteau taking a 34-33 lead at the end of three.

The lead then exchanged hands throughout the fourth quarter before Clarion pulled it out at the end.

German led Clarion, which played without Nick Frederick (sick) with 16 points with Hunter Craddock adding 11 points, nine rebounds and five steals, Craig nine points on three 3-pointers and Verdill five points and seven rebounds.

McDeavitt had a game-high 23 points to go with four assists for Gage Neal adding nine points and five helpers.

