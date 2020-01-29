A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. North wind 3 to 5 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Calm wind.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Light and variable wind.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Calm wind.

Friday = Cloudy, with a high near 38. Calm wind.

Friday Night – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – A chance of snow showers before 11am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 11am and 1pm, then a chance of rain showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers before 8pm, then a chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday – A chance of rain and snow showers before 3pm, then a chance of rain showers between 3pm and 5pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night – A chance of snow showers before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48.

Monday Night – A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

