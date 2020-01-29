Big Third Quarter Helps DCC Girls Top A-C Valley

DUBOIS, Pa. (D9Sports) – Maia Cogley and Shay Gulvas combined to score 35 points to lead DuBois Central Catholic past visiting A-C Valley, 50-40.

(Photo: Shay Gulvas of DCC (center in white) had 17 points in the Lady Cardinals win. She is pictured with A-C Valley’s Andrea Meals (left), who scored 12 points, and Meah Ielase (right), who scored 11 points. Photo by Lori Blauser)

Cogley led the Lady Cardinals with 18 points with Gulvas adding 17. Jordan Kosko chipped in with 13 points in the victory.

A 25-point third quarter was the difference in the game.

A-C Valley led 16-15 at halftime before Cogley scored 11 points and Gulvas 10 in the third quarter to help DCC take a 40-27 lead after three.

Andrea Meals led A-C Valley with 12 points with Meah Ielase adding eight and Avah Burke seven.

