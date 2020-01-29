Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Six-Bean Chili

Serve this hearty chili with a side of your favorite cornbread!

Six-Bean Chili

Ingredients

1 large white onion, chopped

2 large carrots, coarsely chopped

1/2 cup frozen corn

3 large garlic cloves, minced

1 – 16 oz. can chili beans, undrained

1 – 16 oz. can kidney beans, rinsed and drained

1 – 15-1/2 oz. can navy beans, rinsed and drained

1 – 15-1/2 oz. can great northern beans, rinsed and drained

1 – 15 oz. can pinto beans, rinsed and drained

1 – 15 oz. can black beans, rinsed and drained

2 – 14-1/2 oz. cans fire-roasted diced tomatoes, undrained

1 – 28 oz. can crushed tomatoes

1 – 4 oz. can chopped fire-roasted green chilies

1 tablespoon chili powder

2 teaspoons ground cumin

2 teaspoons ground chipotle pepper

Directions

In a 7-qt. slow cooker, combine all ingredients. Cook, covered, on low until vegetables are tender, six to eight hours.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.