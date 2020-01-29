Commissioners Acknowledge Congressman Thompson’s Work to Include Hardwood Industry in United States-China Tariff Agreement

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Commissioners Wayne Brosius, Ted Tharan, and Ed Heasley on Tuesday morning approved a letter of acknowledgment for U.S. Representative Glenn “G.T.” Thompson and his work that may benefit hardwood lumber businesses in Clarion County and encourage the return of Allegheny Wood Products.

Their letter of acknowledgment follows:

The Board of Commissioners wish to acknowledge U.S. Representative Glenn “G.T.” Thompson’s work to bring agricultural benefits to Clarion County with the recent economic and trade agreement to reduce tariffs on United States and Chinese goods.

A fact sheet that was released at the signing ceremony calls out hardwood lumber specifically as a part of the Chinese purchasing agreement with U.S. manufactured goods.

The congressman is cautiously optimistic that this will be a step towards a rebound for many hardwood producers in Pennsylvania. He met with Agriculture Secretary Purdue and the U.S. Trade Representative to extensively push for hardwood to be included, and it is now highlighted in the actual trade agreement. We hope this will be a step to get this industry out of the extraordinarily soft market the tariff has caused for them.

The trade war had a major effect in 2019, causing a $53 billion decline in U.S. imports from China and a $14.5 billion decline in exports to China, according to recently released trade data.

The agreement identifies that China will take in $32.9 billion in year one and $44.8 billion in year two of our manufactured goods exports, which includes hardwoods, and another $12.5 billion in year one and $19.5 billion in year two for agriculture products.

Clarion County recently saw a loss to our region with one of our large businesses, Allegheny Wood Products in the Fryburg/Marble area, which had to close after a devastating fire. We hope Allegheny Wood products will rebuild, and other local industries will flourish in future business.

Clarion County is a great community that is developing steadily. By working together, we can promote new economic development and create new jobs while still supporting our current agriculture, industry, and manufacturing businesses.

Clarion County, as well as our neighboring counties, all need quality jobs. As a region, we need to continue to work together to make this happen.