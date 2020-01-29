Welfare Fraud Charges Filed Against Two Local Women

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Office of State Inspector General (OSIG) filed welfare fraud charges against two local women during the month of December, according to a release issued Tuesday.

Charges were filed against:

Deborah Wittig , of Bruin in Clarion County, for $16,361.00 in SNAP fraud.

, of Bruin in Clarion County, for $16,361.00 in SNAP fraud. Dianna Snyder, of Brockway in Jefferson County, for $9,215.00 in Medical Assistance fraud.

The OSIG also filed charges against 43 other individuals in December.

The restitution owed the Commonwealth in these cases totals $240,125.40. Additional cost savings will be realized as the defendants will be temporarily disqualified from receiving public benefits in the programs they allegedly defrauded.

“Ensuring the integrity of public assistance programs is crucial in our service to the citizens of Pennsylvania,” said Acting State Inspector General Lucas M. Miller. “We hold accountable those who willfully defraud these programs while safeguarding assistance for those who are in need. We are proud to support Governor Wolf’s investment in services to vulnerable populations by providing an important program integrity role.”

The OSIG filed thirty-three (33) additional cases of fraudulently receiving public assistance that were graded as felonies of the third degree:

Nakisha Williams, of Reading in Berks County, for $21,987.78 in Medical Assistance fraud and $5,377.00 in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, formerly food stamp) fraud.

Shelby Kamarer, of New Cumberland in Cumberland County, for $18,499.67 in Medical Assistance fraud and $4,428.00 in SNAP fraud.

Rebecca Evans, of Greensburg in Westmoreland County, for $9,824.03 in Medical Assistance fraud and $8,784.00 in SNAP fraud.

Scott Davis, of Lebanon in Lebanon County, for $9,785.62 in Medical Assistance fraud and $1,947.00 in SNAP fraud.

Nicole Tyler, of Penn in Westmoreland County, for $9,157.00 in SNAP fraud and $501.00 for Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) fraud.

Hannah Conway, of Irwin in Westmoreland County, for $9,282.00 in SNAP fraud.

Sharina Eaddy, of Elkins Park in Montgomery County, for $7,238.78 in Medical Assistance fraud and $1,457.00 in SNAP fraud.

Deborah Bier, of Conshohocken in Montgomery County, for $6,675.00 in SNAP fraud.

Natasha Osorio-Gierbolini, of Ephrata in Lancaster County, for $5,057.00 in Cash Assistance fraud and $1,280.00 in SNAP fraud.

Aliyah Foster, of Philadelphia, for $5,288.80 in Cash Assistance fraud and $1,023.00 in SNAP fraud.

Chelsea-Ray Merritt, of Hopewell in Blair County, for $5,714.00 in SNAP fraud and $339.00 for LIHEAP fraud.

Elizabeth Fontanez-Rosar, of Lebanon in Lebanon County, for $5,640.25 in Medical Assistance fraud.

Tina Harris, of Pittsburgh in Allegheny County, for $4,841.00 in SNAP fraud.

Colin Snyder, of Williamsport in Lycoming County, for $2,929.56 in Medical Assistance fraud and $1,056.00 in SNAP fraud.

Sabrina Prokopovich, of Freeland in Luzerne County, for $3,875.00 in SNAP fraud.

Jennfier Marti Forty, of Lebanon in Lebanon County, for $3,236.00 in SNAP fraud.

Lissette Silva, of Wilkes-Barre in Luzerne County, for $3,227.00 in SNAP fraud.

Anelina Atkins, of Elkins Park in Montgomery County, for $3,030.00 in SNAP fraud.

Sarah Smithson, of Pittsburgh in Allegheny County, for $3,027.17 in SNAP fraud.

Melissa Spong, of Williamsport in Lycoming County, for $1,449.00 in SNAP fraud and $1,410.50 in Cash Assistance fraud.

Damion and Sydnei Green, of New Castle in Lawrence County, for $2,715.50 in Cash Assistance fraud.

Natasha Boyd, of Norristown in Montgomery County, for $1,950.00 in SNAP fraud and $762.00 for LIHEAP fraud.

Ranecia Jefferson, of Johnstown in Cambria County, for $2,564.00 in SNAP fraud.

Tanisha Cooper, of Homestead in Allegheny County, for $$2,563.00 in Cash Assistance fraud.

Mary Wiley, of Stewartstown in York County, for $2,501.00 in SNAP fraud.

Abigail Martinez, of York in York County, for $2,464.00 in SNAP fraud.

Cathy Riffle, of Johnstown in Cambria County, for $2,404.00 in SNAP fraud.

Michelle Waugaman, of Greensburg in Westmoreland County, for $2,102.00 in SNAP fraud.

Shakera Aiken and Joshua Nieves, of Reading in Berks County, for $2,080.00 in SNAP fraud.

Javon Daisey, of Reading in Berks County, for $2,036.00 in SNAP fraud.

John Mollett, of Aliquippa in Beaver County, for $1,365.91 in Medical Assistance fraud and $254.00 in SNAP fraud.

If convicted, the maximum penalty they face is seven years in prison and a fine of $15,000.00, plus, in the case of SNAP, Cash Assistance, or Subsidized Day Care fraud, a mandatory disqualification period from the benefits program they allegedly defrauded.

In addition, the OSIG filed ten (10) separate misdemeanor charges of public benefits fraud.

All persons charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Anonymously report suspected welfare fraud on the OSIG website or call the Welfare Fraud Tipline: 1-800-932-0582.

