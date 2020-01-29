Deer Creek Winery to Host Valentine’s Day Dinner & Dance
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Winery is hosting a Valentine’s Day Dinner and Dance on February 14 and February 15.
What better way to spend Valentine’s Day with your significant other than to go to Deer Creek Winery for dinner and dancing!
Gentlemen, your ladies will love a night like this. An opportunity to enjoy each minute you spend together.
The dinner menu will consist of stuffed chicken breast, smashed garlic red skin potatoes, mixed vegetables, salad, dinner rolls, and assorted desserts.
Musician Bryan Phillips will provide the entertainment with songs maintaining a romantic atmosphere.
Also available is Deer Creek’s Bed and Breakfast.
For those who are looking to get away for the entire evening, take your lovely lady to enjoy a deluxe room with a hot tub following your dinner and dancing. Also includes breakfast with their famous mimosas and a breakfast entree.
Tickets are $59.99 per couple for the early bird special.
This year, Deer Creek will be hosting two evenings of dinner and dancing on Friday, February 14, and Saturday, February 15.
Tickets for this event sell quickly, so call 814-354-7392 or purchase today before they sell out!
Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.
For more information, visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here.
