Harassment Charges Against East Brady Couple in Domestic Incident Moves Forward in Court

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Harassment charges against an East Brady couple resulting from a domestic altercation moved forward in court on Tuesday.

According to court documents, 30-year-old Michael Benjamin Slagle and 34-year-old Nichole Diane Slagle, both of East Brady, faced the following charges in a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, January 28:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

During the hearing, the simple assault charge against Michael Slagle and Nichole Slagle was withdrawn.

The harassment charge against both defendants was moved to non-traffic court.

The charges stem from a domestic incident that occurred in East Brady Borough, Clarion County, earlier this month.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 10:09 p.m. on January 18, Officer Airgood, of the New Bethlehem Borough Police Department, was dispatched to a domestic disturbance on Water Street in East Brady Borough.

Officer Airgood arrived at the scene and spoke to Michael Slagle and Nichole Slagle, who both allegedly stated they had assaulted each other during the incident.

According to the complaint, Nichole Slagle slapped Michael Slagle in the face, causing red marks on his face and neck, and bit him on his left forearm and the left side of his chest, leaving marks on his chest and forearm. Michael Slagle allegedly pinched Nichole Slagle’s nose, causing it to bleed, and punched her in the face several times.

Photos of the injuries were taken, and statements were completed.

Both individuals were arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 4:00 a.m. on January 19.

