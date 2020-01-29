Judge Hears Evidence in Beichner Hearing, Kulling’s Mother Speaks Out

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A rule to show cause hearing regarding a pretrial motion in the case against a Franklin man accused in the death of Danny Kulling was held at the Venango County Courthouse on Tuesday.

Judge Robert L. Boyer heard evidence in the case against 23-year-old Eric Francis Beichner, who faces a first-degree felony count of criminal homicide.

The hearing was held in order for Judge Boyer to consider a pretrial motion for a Writ of Habeas Corpus which contends Beichner’s statements should not be admissible in court until the Commonwealth is able to show that Kulling’s death was most likely the result of criminal activity based on other evidence.

Two witnesses were called to the stand in the hearing.

The first witness was Sr. Patrolman Robert Culp, of the Oil City Police Department. Patrolman Culp was questioned about evidence he extracted from Kulling’s Facebook account following Kulling’s disappearance.

Culp testified that the evidence showed the last outgoing message on Kulling’s Facebook account was sent around 1:25 a.m. on December 24, 2017, and was part of a conversation with a woman discussing plans to purchase and use methamphetamine later that night.

The second witness called was Michael Pierce, an inmate who shared a cell with Eric Beichner in the Venango County Jail for a time.

According to Pierce, he first met Beichner in the jail in August of 2018, prior to the current case. He stated that he didn’t really get to know Beichner at that time and was then transferred to SCI Mercer; however, he shared a cell with Beichner during the summer of 2019 when he was brought back to Venango County Jail for court proceedings.

Pierce testified that he and Beichner became more friendly then, as they were sharing a cell and had no one else to talk to. He stated that Beichner related that he’d been charged in a homicide. Later on, Beichner began to confide in him.

“I was trying to kind of help him,” Pierce said, noting that after reading over some of Beichner’s paperwork and seeing the “incriminating stuff he’d said,” he started helping Beichner by “role playing” what court might be like.

Pierce noted that during one of these “role playing” sessions, he was “kind of grilling” Beichner, playing the role of the District Attorney, when Beichner started to “break down” and become emotional. Pierce said when he pointed out that things Beichner was saying didn’t match up with some of his earlier statements, he became even more emotional, and told Pierce his story.

According to Pierce, Beichner said he was at a house with a large group of people “getting high,” but he wanted to leave and get high by himself. Beichner told him he convinced Danny Kulling to leave with him and to walk to a poorly lit area where he could purchase drugs from Kulling privately.

“He had no reason to lie to me,” Pierce added.

Under further questioning, Pierce reported he had taken notes on the back of request slips he had about what Beichner had told him. After being transferred to SCI Mercer, Pierce compiled all of the notes into one page and then turned it over to the police.

District Attorney Shawn White had a copy of the notes Pierce had provided to police entered as evidence and had Pierce read over them to refresh his memory.

Pierce then testified that Beichner said he and Kulling had gone to the bridge where he had attempted to buy drugs from Kulling, but he gave him fake money. According to Pierce, Beichner said Kulling noticed that the bills were fake as he was putting them in his bag and shoved the fake bills back at Beichner. He said Beichner claimed he was afraid of being pushed into the river and pushed back at Kulling to keep from getting in a position to fall.

Under cross examination, Pierce testified that there were two other men in another cell in the same block when Beichner had related what had happened to him, but he didn’t believe either of the men had heard the conversation.

When questioned further about Beichner’s account of the incident on the bridge, Pierce said Beichner stated he tried to step around Kulling first, but then they “tussled” and he pushed Kulling to keep from going over the edge of the bridge himself.

He also clarified that when Beichner talked about getting high and buying drugs, he was referring to methamphetamine.

When asked about when Beichner said the events had occurred, Pierce said “a couple of days before Christmas,” and said “around the 22nd or 23rd.”

During the hearing, District Attorney Shawn White also entered additional evidence, including records from a previous case against Beichner in which he entered a guilty plea on one first-degree misdemeanor count of tampering with records. The case related to the use of counterfeit bills – like the ones Pierce testified that Beichner said he tried to give to Kulling.

White was also asked to provide the court transcript from Beichner’s preliminary hearing, as well as the autopsy report and the NMS lab toxicology report from the examination of Kulling’s body.

According to statements White emphasized during the hearing, the testimonies from the witnesses fit with the findings in the toxicology report.

Beichner’s lawyer, Neil E. Rothschild, argued that the evidence to hold someone in a criminal homicide case has to relate directly to the person’s death, and the autopsy didn’t find any evidence of assault.

Judge Boyer noted that he will be considering all of the testimonies, as well as the evidence entered, to make a ruling on the pretrial motion. There was no date set for when the ruling would be made.

Beichner is currently lodged in the Venango County Jail.

Following the hearing, Danny Kulling’s mother, Pamela Voigt, told exploreClarion.com, “There’s a lot more to the case than is being presented, and there’s unanswered questions.

“I do believe Eric Beichner knows something. I do believe he might have been there. But, I’m just confused and not getting any answers. And, I’m just tired.”

