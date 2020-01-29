 

Led by Kane/East Forest’s Whisner and Redbank Valley’s Wiant D9 Has Strong Showing at Fred Bell To.

Wednesday, January 29, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Kane Wrestling team at 2020 Fred BellGROVE CITY, Pa. (D9Sports) – District 9 had a strong showing last weekend at the Fred Bell Tournament in Grove City.

(Photo of the Kane wrestling team, which finished second at the Fred Bell Tournament. The Wolves were paced by East Forest student Cameron Whisner, who won the title at 170 pounds wrestling as part of a co-op with the squad. Submitted photo)

Kane finished second in the tournament with Cameron Whisner, an East Forest student wrestling as part of a co-op with the Wolves, winning the championship at 170 pounds. The squad also had two second-place finishers with Teddy Race doing so at 182 pounds and Alex Bechakas at 106 pounds while Nate Asp finished fifth at 152 pounds.

Dubois finished in third place with one champion Ed Scott at 152 pounds. Trent Donahue took second at 132 pounds, Chandler Ho third at 138 pounds, Gauge Gulvas fourth at 160 pounds and Brendan Orr finishing Dubois medalists out by taking sixth at 113 pounds.

lutons_485x75_20160128204935
District 9 wrestling coverage on exporeClarion.com is brought to you by Luton’s Plumbing, Heating, and Air Conditioning.

Redbank Valley finished with one champion, Ethan Wiant at 145 pounds. Kobe Bonnano took third at 285 pounds and Cole Bish took fourth at 106 pounds.

Ethan Wiant of Redbank Valley

Ethan Wiant of Redbank Valley. Submitted photo.

Curwensville finished with one champion, Zach Holland at 138 pounds. Jake Carfley took sixth at 106 pounds.

Cranberry had two medalists with Carter Stanley taking second at 120 pounds and Seth Yeager fifth at 195 pounds.

Clarion Area’s

The Clarion wrestling medalists Donovan Edmonds (middle left) and Cutter Boggess (middle right) with their coaches

The Clarion wrestling medalists Donovan Edmonds (middle left) and Cutter Boggess (middle right) with their coaches. Submitted photo.

sixth at 170 pounds.

Sheffield’s Ethan Finch places fourth at 182 pounds to round out the District 9 contingent.

Cutter Boggess of Clarion (far) left took sixth place at the Fred Bell To.

Cutter Boggess of Clarion (far) left took sixth place at the Fred Bell To. Submitted photo


