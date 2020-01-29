Michael Patton Advising: Business or Hobby? It’s All About Taxes

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton, of Patton Financial Advising, submitted the following article on Business or Hobby? It’s all about Taxes:

Many successful businesses began in garages or around kitchen tables. And, many businesses lose money in their early years. However, some ventures that begin with business aspirations never make money and turn into expensive hobbies.

The difference between a money-losing business and a hobby is important at tax time, because you may be able to deduct business losses from other income to help reduce your tax burden. But, you cannot deduct hobby expenses.

Read the full article here.

Patton Financial Advising

51 1/2 N. 4th Avenue

Clarion, PA 16214

814-226-9400

470 Broad Street

New Bethlehem, PA 16242

814-275-2300

Toll-free 1-877-547-2751

Visit website: www.pattonadvising.com

Securities offered through Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera entities are under separate ownership from any other entity.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.