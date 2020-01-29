Pastor Lyle Ord Westover of Distant, Pennsylvania, 75 years young, went home in glory to be with his Lord and Savior on January 28, 2020.

Born November 29, 1944, in Westover, Pa., Clearfield County.

Pastor Westover is survived by Darlene, his wife of 54 years; children and grandchildren: David and Regina Westover and their children Zachary and Rachel; Kurt and Debbie Rummel and their children Christian and Hannah Gallaher and Kameron Rummel and Leah Henson; Stephen and Jennifer Westover and their children Gabby, Ethan Hopper, Kimmy, Cassie, Elliot, and Natalie; Tom and Abby Westover and their children Gracie, Charlie, and Colten. Also survived by siblings Mary Louise, Louis, Curtis, Karen, and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

He is preceded in death by Father George Westover, Mother Mildred (Morder) Westover, Father in Law Huber Frailey, Mother in Law Miriam Frailey, two sisters, Joyce and Ruthajean, and a brother Ronald Westover.

Pastor Westover ministered at Distant Baptist Church for over 48 years and served 22 years with the United States Postal Service.

Pastor Westover loved the Lord. He was very passionate about sharing the gospel and the love of Christ with every person he encountered, including total strangers. He was a humble and generous man. He was a true spiritual giant. He spent many countless hours in prayer and studying the bible. He was very involved with his ministry, including counseling and visiting the sick and needy at all hours of the day when needed. His love for God was evident and in-measurable with the way he poured out his love toward his family and his church congregation. He loved spending Sunday afternoon, holidays, and family events with his wife, children, and grandchildren. He had the softest belly any grandbaby could ever ask for when needing a nap.

He enjoyed reading the paper, watching the news and sports events of any kind. He enjoyed golf, hunting, and fishing. He was notorious for cracking jokes. He loved the Lord with his whole heart. Even to the end of his life, when his eyes were dim and his voice but a whisper, he continued to praise God and testify the message of salvation.

He was greatly loved by his family, church, community, and friends. He will be missed sincerely.

Viewing will be held at Distant Baptist Church on Friday, Jan. 31, from 2 to 9 p.m. and on Saturday, Feb. 1, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Celebration of life will be held at Distant Baptist Church on Feb. 1, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Jimmy Swogger and Pastor Bob Ryver co-officiating. Interment will be in the Oakland Cemetery in Distant.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

The Alcorn Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Proverbs 3:5,6 Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct your paths.

