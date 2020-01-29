 

Police Seeking Information on Jefferson County Jail Escapee

Wednesday, January 29, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

New-Jefferson-County-JailPINE CREEK TWP., Jefferson Co., Pa. (EYT) – State police are seeking information on an individual wanted on an escape charge.

Around 12:48 p.m. on January 15, 47-year-old Melissa Reitz, of Brockway, failed to return to the Jefferson County Jail from work release.

Court documents indicate one count of second-degree misdemeanor escape was filed against Reitz through Magisterial District Judge Gregory M Bazylak’s office on January 17.

Punxsutawney-based State Police are currently investigating this incident.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact PSP Punxsutawney at 814-938-0510.


