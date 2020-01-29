After an extended illness, Robert (Bob) L. Baranowski, formerly of Mayport, passed away quietly on Friday, January 17, at the age of 71, in Greensburg, PA.

Bob was born in Pittsburgh, PA, on November 11, 1948, the son of and preceded in death by Leonard E. Baranowski and Garnetta C. Penisch.

Bob spent the early years of his life growing up in the West-End and Greentree areas of Pittsburgh.

He attended Penn State University and then settled in Clarion County, where he built a log cabin home in Newmansville near Cook Forest.

Bob is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Gary J. (Diane) Baranowski and son and daughter-in-law Brian L. (Amanda) Baranowski, both of Pittsburgh. Also, surviving are his grandson, several uncles, many cousins, nieces and nephews, stepchildren/grandchildren, extended family, and dear friends.

Bob had a successful career in sales before retiring and loved the outdoors.

He was an avid sportsman, a history buff, enjoyed antiquing, and story-telling.

He was actively involved with the Whitetails Unlimited organization for many years and worked to fundraise for the local chapter.

A memorial service and interment at Resurrection Cemetery in Pittsburgh will be held at a future date.

