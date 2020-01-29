Roy James “Jim” Bish, 88, of New Bethlehem, died Monday afternoon, January 27, 2020, at the Jefferson Manor in Brookville.

Born on July 13, 1931, in Truittsburg, he was the son of the late Fred S. and Dora E. (Troup) Bish.

Jim worked for New Bethlehem Burial Service.

He was a member of the Hawthorn Area Fire Department, New Bethlehem Eagles, and Redbank Bulldog CB Club.

He enjoyed playing cards, Bingo, and putting puzzles together.

He is survived by two sons, Steve Bish of Clarion and Ken Bish of Pittsburgh, a stepdaughter, Shelly Draa of Hawthorn, a brother, Fred Bish of Parkersburg, West Virginia, a special caregiver, Melissa Cordwell of Fairmount City, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by multiple family members.

Jim’s wish was to be cremated. He will be buried in the Hawthorn Cemetery.

A memorial service will be held at Broadwood Towers in New Bethlehem at a later date.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

