 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Roy James “Jim” Bish

Wednesday, January 29, 2020 @ 05:01 PM

Posted by Jill McDermott

!cid_70d14bb9-ab6e-42b8-8852-be6f71e92efdRoy James “Jim” Bish, 88, of New Bethlehem, died Monday afternoon, January 27, 2020, at the Jefferson Manor in Brookville.

Born on July 13, 1931, in Truittsburg, he was the son of the late Fred S. and Dora E. (Troup) Bish.

Jim worked for New Bethlehem Burial Service.

He was a member of the Hawthorn Area Fire Department, New Bethlehem Eagles, and Redbank Bulldog CB Club.

He enjoyed playing cards, Bingo, and putting puzzles together.

He is survived by two sons, Steve Bish of Clarion and Ken Bish of Pittsburgh, a stepdaughter, Shelly Draa of Hawthorn, a brother, Fred Bish of Parkersburg, West Virginia, a special caregiver, Melissa Cordwell of Fairmount City, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by multiple family members.

Jim’s wish was to be cremated. He will be buried in the Hawthorn Cemetery.

A memorial service will be held at Broadwood Towers in New Bethlehem at a later date.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.