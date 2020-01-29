Say What?!: Firefighters Run Hose Through Vehicle Parked Next to Hydrant

CAMDEN, N.J. – Firefighters in New Jersey shared a video reminding residents why they shouldn’t park next to fire hydrants.

Camden Fire Officers Local #2578 posted a video to Facebook showing what happened when crews had to extinguish the flames at an occupied residence.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.