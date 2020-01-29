Sigrid B. Yahner, 75, a resident of 367 Buttermilk Hill Road, Franklin, died peacefully at 2:50 AM Tuesday, January 28, 2020, in her home, following a courageous battle with an extended illness, surrounded by her loving family and caregivers.

Sigrid was born June 13, 1944, in Lithuania and came to the U.S. at the age of six with her mother, Edeltraud Eder Daley, who preceded her in death just three weeks ago. She was also preceded in death by her son, Brian Bonetti, in 1993.

She is survived by her husband of over thirty years, Leo C. Yahner; Leo’s four children: Laurie Shirey and husband, Ben of Douglassville, Pa.; Michele Urban and husband, Michael of Wallingford, Ct.; Wendy Voisine and partner, Robert Shone of East Kingston, N.H. and Andrew Yahner and wife, Yuliya of Norwell, Ma.; in addition to fifteen grandchildren, all of whom she loved as her own.

Sigrid had served as a nurse at UPMC-Northwest Oncology Unit under Dr. Howard Kirtland, until her retirement in the late 1990s. Sigrid loved the outdoors, deer hunting, watching the wildlife around her home, and entertaining.

There will be no formal services, as per her wishes.

Sigrid and Leo’s families would like to invite each of you to a Celebration of Life for Sigrid. It will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020, from 12 NOON until 2 PM at The Franklin Elks Lodge B.P.O.E. #110, 1309 Buffalo Street in Franklin; again, all are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed in her name to AseraCare Hospice Foundation, 12664 US-19, Waterford, PA 16441.

Sigrid’s family is deeply grateful for all the special care she received from her special private caregivers, as well as by her AseraCare Hospice family.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.