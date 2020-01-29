State Police Calls: DUI, Strangulation, Simple Assault

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

DUI in Shippenville Borough

According to Clarion-based State Police, around 2:38 a.m. on January 18, a 2004 Mercury was observed making several lane violations on U.S. 322 near Shippenville Borough, Clarion County.

Police say the vehicle was subsequently pulled over and the driver, a known 40-year-old Knox man, was found to be under the influence of alcohol.

Charges are pending.

Strangulation in Clarion Township

Around noon on Tuesday, January 28, Clarion-based State Police investigated a domestic incident that occurred at a residence on Oakwood Acres Lane in Clarion Township.

According to police, 38-year-old William Cronin, of Clarion, was subsequently arrested for strangulation, simple assault, disorderly conduct, harassment, and resisting arrest.

Police say Cronin was arraigned in District Court 18-3-04 and remanded to the Clarion County Jail in lieu of $25,000.00 bail.

Simple Assault in Howe Township

According to Marienville-based State Police, a known 17-year-old juvenile male struck a known 19-year-old New Kensington man, approximately seven times in the head with a closed fist.

Police say the assault ended when Abraxas staff members intervened.

The investigation is ongoing, and police say charges will be filed against the juvenile for simple assault.

