State Police Respond to Two-Vehicle Crash in Beaver Township

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 80 in Beaver Township on Tuesday morning.

According to police, the accident occurred around 7:08 a.m. on Tuesday, January 28, on I-80 eastbound, near mile marker 56 in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2007 Nissan Quest, operated by 60-year-old Xiu X. Jiang, of Erie, was traveling in the left lane when it went onto the left side berm, came back into its lane, then crossed into the right lane and struck a 2008 Peterbilt truck operated by 30-year-old Brenton M. McAninch, of Fairmount City.

After the collision, Jiang’s vehicle went back into the left hand lane briefly, then went back over into the right lane and struck the truck a second time. It then came to a final rest at mile marker 57.6, while the truck drove approximately one-tenth of a mile before coming to a rest.

Both drivers and Jiang’s passenger, 62-year-old Xiumei Chen, of Erie, were wearing seat belts. No injuries were reported.

Jiang was charged with a traffic violation.

Jiang’s vehicle was towed from the scene by Frye’s Garage.

