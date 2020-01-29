Stevanus, Orton Lead A-C Valley Boys PAst Forest Area; NC, C-L Win as Well

FOXBURG, Pa. (D9Sports) – Eddie Stevanus and Levi Orton each recorded double-doubles to help A-C Valley to a 78-43 win over visiting Forest Area in KSAC North play.

(Photo of A-C Valley’s Eddie Stevanus)

Stevanus had 19 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and four steals for the Falcons with Orton adding 18 points, 13 rebounds and five steals.

Tanner Merwin (13 points) and Eli Penny (11 points, five assists, four steals) also reached double digits for A-C Valley, and Russ Carr added six points, four assists and three steals.

Franklin Meals tied Stevanus for game-high honors with 19 points for Forest Area with Noah Burke adding 10 points.

NORTH CLARION 41, UNION 27

RIMERSBURG, Pa. – Devon Walters scored 13 points to lead North Clarion to a 41-27 win at Union in KSAC North action.

Drew Gatesman added nine points and five rebounds for the Wolves with Matson Higgins scoring seven points and handing out four assists and Jacob Bauer chipping in seven points, five rebounds and four steals.

Caden Rainey led Union, which took the air out of the ball and slowed the game down according to North Clarion head coach Andy Bish, with six points.

CLARION-LIMESTONE 60, VENANGO CATHOLIC 22

OIL CITY, Pa. – Behind 23 points, 14 rebounds and three blocked shots from Hayden Callen, visiting Clarion-Limestone shook off Monday’s loss to Ridgway by blowing past Venango Catholic, 60-22.

Deion Deas added eight points, six assists and two steals for the Lions with Mitch Knepp chipping in seven points, Jordan Hesdon and Braden Rankin each scored six points, Bryson Huwar had four points and three steals and Kaden Park added seven rebounds and two steals.

Andrew Burda led Venango Catholic with eight points with Reza Reese scoring seven.

