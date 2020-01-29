Theodore D. “Ted” Brown, 85, a well-known resident of 1632 Utica Road, Utica, died peacefully at 5:10 PM Tuesday, January 28, 2020, in his home, surrounded by his loving family, following an extended illness.

He was born July 12, 1934, in Franklin, a beloved son of the late: Nelson and Dorothy Graham Brown.

He was a 1953 graduate of Franklin High School.

Following high school, Ted enlisted with the U.S. Marine Corps.

Following his honorable discharge from duty, Ted returned to Franklin, where he had worked as a union boilermaker at the former Brown Boiler Works in Franklin. He had also previously worked in maintenance at Polk Center.

He was a longtime member of the Franklin Eagle’s Club, Rainbow Sportsman’s Club, and was a former member of Franklin Elks Lodge B.P.O.E. #110.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing, winters in Spring Hill, Florida, and trips to the casinos. He was an accomplished carpenter and especially enjoyed making cabinets and picture frames.

Ted was married August 21, 1953, to the former Evelyn C. McKinley, who survives.

In addition to his beloved wife of 66 years, he is survived by his children: Valerie Hawkins and husband, Steven of Polk; Theodore “Speed” Brown, Jr. and wife, Robin of Cochranton; Alex Brown and wife, Tammy of Utica and Haylee Brown-Jolley and husband, Jason of Weeki Wachee, Fl. Also, surviving are his grandchildren: Steven Hawkins, Jr. and wife, Karen; Chad Hawkins and Amber Dale; Courtney, Erin, and Tyler Brown; in addition to four great-grandchildren: Jamison Ortega; Justin Hawkins; Keely Dale and Maddox Hawkins.

Also, surviving are many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Richard, and by his sister, Barbara.

Friends may call Friday 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. in the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin. Private funeral services will be conducted at the convenience of his family.

Private entombment will be made in the mausoleum at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens, Cranberry, with full military burial rites accorded by the V.E.T.S. Funeral Honor Guard of Franklin.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in his name to either: Hospice of Crawford County or to your local American Cancer Society.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further arrangements and to leave your notes of condolence.

