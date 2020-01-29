 

Tuesday’s District 9 Basketball Scores

Wednesday, January 29, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

Jan. 28 basketball scores.

BOYS

KSAC NORTH

Clarion-Limestone 60, Venango Catholic 22
A-C Valley 78, Forest Area 43
North Clarion 41, Union 27

KSAC SOUTH

Keystone 64, Karns City 43

NTL

Coudersport 85, Northern Potter 58
Smethport 44, Port Allegany 31
Oswayo Valley 70, Galeton 64, 2 overtimes
Cameron County 62, Otto-Eldred 36

NON-CONFERENCE

Austin 57, DuBois Central Catholic 35
Brookville 57, Oil City 46

GIRLS

MOUNTAIN LEAGUE

Tyrone 63, Clearfield 18

NON-CONFERENCE

DuBois Central Catholic 50, A-C Valley 40


