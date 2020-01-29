Tuesday’s District 9 Basketball Scores
Wednesday, January 29, 2020 @ 12:01 AM
Jan. 28 basketball scores.
BOYS
KSAC NORTH
Clarion-Limestone 60, Venango Catholic 22
A-C Valley 78, Forest Area 43
North Clarion 41, Union 27
KSAC SOUTH
Keystone 64, Karns City 43
NTL
Coudersport 85, Northern Potter 58
Smethport 44, Port Allegany 31
Oswayo Valley 70, Galeton 64, 2 overtimes
Cameron County 62, Otto-Eldred 36
NON-CONFERENCE
Austin 57, DuBois Central Catholic 35
Brookville 57, Oil City 46
GIRLS
MOUNTAIN LEAGUE
Tyrone 63, Clearfield 18
NON-CONFERENCE
DuBois Central Catholic 50, A-C Valley 40
