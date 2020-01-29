 

Two Interstate 80 Rest Stops to be Closed for Repairs

Wednesday, January 29, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

i80OIL CITY, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists that the rest stops along Interstate 80 in Venango County will be closed for repairs this week.

The rest areas between Barkeyville and Clintonville are being closed in order for upgrades to be made to the water lines at those locations. The closures are expected to last one day.

The rest stop for westbound traffic will be closed January 29, 2020. The rest stop for east bound traffic will be closed January 30, 2020.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

