Two Trucks Collide Near Emlenton

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to a sideswipe crash involving two trucks in Richland Township early Monday morning.

According to police, around 5:12 a.m. on Monday, January 27, a 2011 International Harvester Work Star, operated by 53-year-old Dennis E. Mullen, of Emlenton, made a left turn at the stop sign from State Route 2002 (Rockland-Nickleville Road) to State Route 38 in Richland Township and sideswiped a 2000 Kenworth Northwest W900, operated by 41-year-old Jason A. Hoffman,, of Millmont, that was traveling northbound on State Route 38.

Police say both vehicles continued traveling northbound on State Route 38 for approximately 300 feet before pulling off to the shoulder of the roadway.

Mullen and Hoffman were both wearing seatbelts and no injuries were reported.

He was cited for a traffic violation.

