A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Light and variable wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Cloudy, with a low around 26. Light and variable wind.

Friday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers between 2pm and 3pm, then a slight chance of rain showers after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 38. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers before 9pm, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday – A slight chance of snow showers before 11am, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers before 11pm, then a chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday – A chance of snow showers, mixing with rain after 1pm, then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 49.

Monday Night – A chance of showers after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night – Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

