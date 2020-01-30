 

95-Year-Old Strattanville Woman Transported to Hospital After Crashing SUV Into Clarion CVS

Thursday, January 30, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jill McDermott

crash 2CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A 95-year-old Strattanville woman was transported to a hospital after police say she drove her SUV into the Clarion CVS building on Wednesday afternoon.

Clarion Borough Police Chief Bill Peck told exploreClarion.com that the airbag of her 2001 Ford SUV deployed upon impact.

According to Chief Peck, the woman continued to accelerate after the vehicle hit the building, causing the SUV to become disabled.

The woman sustained minor injuries. She received no traffic citations, Peck said.

crash 4

Dave Richardson was parked at CVS when the vehicle pulled up beside him and slammed into the building.

“It made my teeth rattle,” Richardson told exploreClarion.com. “The right rear tire was still spinning. She must have had her foot on the gas.”

There was very little visible damage to the building.

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 said the call was received at 12:15 p.m.

crash 1

Clarion Borough Police, Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, and Clarion Hospital Ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

Mark’s Towing also assisted at the scene.

The scene was cleared at 12:50 p.m.

crash 5


